Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.53. 176,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

