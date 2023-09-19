Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.70.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

