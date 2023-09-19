Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,035,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

