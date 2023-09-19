Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.63. The stock had a trading volume of 57,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,720. The firm has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

