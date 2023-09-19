Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

Netflix stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.49. The company had a trading volume of 412,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.60. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.