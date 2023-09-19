Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $278.25. 268,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,890. The company has a market capitalization of $202.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.22.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

