Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PHG. Citigroup increased their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

