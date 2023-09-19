Keel Point LLC Sells 913 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. 3,165,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

