Keel Point LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $80.97. 848,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

