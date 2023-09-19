Keel Point LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $532.95. 608,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,919. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $242.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

