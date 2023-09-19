Keel Point LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.35. 13,397,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,398,254. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.20 and its 200-day moving average is $348.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

