Keel Point LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.3% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $573.97. 730,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,253. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $544.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.56 and a 200-day moving average of $439.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 976,153 shares of company stock valued at $21,080,192,113. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

