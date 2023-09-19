Keel Point LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,690,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350,287. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

