Keel Point LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. 61,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,438. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

