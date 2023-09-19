Keel Point LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,670,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,419 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.