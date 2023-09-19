Keel Point LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keel Point LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

BATS EFG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,461 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

