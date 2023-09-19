Keel Point LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.72. 25,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,965. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.