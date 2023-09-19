Keel Point LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.72. 25,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,965. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.