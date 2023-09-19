Keel Point LLC Buys 14,027 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.41. 1,196,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,750. The stock has a market cap of $325.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.