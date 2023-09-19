Keel Point LLC Acquires 48,017 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,017 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $71.09. 3,681,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,743,697. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.