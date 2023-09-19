JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,166 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after buying an additional 161,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. 658,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,230. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

