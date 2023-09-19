JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 7.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. 333,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,002. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

