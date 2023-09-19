JOE (JOE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.73 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. JOE has a market cap of $82.16 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

