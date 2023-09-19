iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Trimmed by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $160.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

