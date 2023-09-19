iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 151.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,447 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of USMV opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

