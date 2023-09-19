iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stake Boosted by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 423,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after acquiring an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,618,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,413,000 after purchasing an additional 594,278 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,279,000 after purchasing an additional 789,894 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

