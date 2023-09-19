iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 90,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 114,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,740,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.