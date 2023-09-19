Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1452 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

PSCC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

