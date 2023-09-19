Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Announces Dividend of $0.54

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5389 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $370.66 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,759,000 after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,295,000 after buying an additional 601,515 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 597,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,860,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

