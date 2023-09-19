Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IBBQ opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000.

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.