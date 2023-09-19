Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3234 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $212.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

