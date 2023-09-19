Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1728 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PID stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PID. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 399,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 368,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 270,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 195,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 972,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 185,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

