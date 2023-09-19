Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1728 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PID stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PID. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 399,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 368,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 270,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 195,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 972,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 185,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.