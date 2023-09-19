Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1269 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Shares of IHYF stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

