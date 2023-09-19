Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQJG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

