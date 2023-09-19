Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Innodata Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Innodata has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.01.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innodata by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innodata
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.