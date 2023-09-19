Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Innodata has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%.

In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $385,076.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 980,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,398.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $385,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 980,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,037 shares of company stock worth $1,623,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innodata by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

