Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $160.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,392. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

