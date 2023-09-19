Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,458. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

