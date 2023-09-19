Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 628,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 332,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 280,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,768. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

