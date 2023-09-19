Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $444.68. 879,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $344.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

