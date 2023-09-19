Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,108,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,229. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

