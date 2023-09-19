Ignite Planners LLC Has $223,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.83 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $173.18.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

