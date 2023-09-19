Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Truist Financial

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on H. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.89.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of H stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

