Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $6.47 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 714,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,653. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

