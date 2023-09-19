Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 917,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.