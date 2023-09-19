Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 268 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,458. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.