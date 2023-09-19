Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.58. 416,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,262. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.48.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.