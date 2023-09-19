Herbst Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Herbst Group LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in American Express by 12.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 294,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

