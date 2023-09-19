Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY remained flat at $80.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 476,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,552. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

