Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAX. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 647,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Global X Dax Germany ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Dax Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

