Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

G stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

