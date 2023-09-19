Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. 500.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.98. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at $580,778,383.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 374,122 shares of company stock worth $5,579,985. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.